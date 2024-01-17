Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Says She Doesn't See Future With Vicky Jain, Suggests Him To Take 'Break' From Her

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who are currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, had yet another showdown in the latest episode, during which the actress was seen suggesting her husband that he should take a "break" from her. She also confided in Isha Malviya that she does not see a future with Vicky.

Ankita and Vicky have been constantly fighting and bickering for the past few days over the former's disapproval of the latter's friendship with co-contestant Mannara Chopra. During the latest episode, a fresh war of words erupted after Vicky was seen helping Mannara in the kitchen, and Ankita complained that he never readily agrees to help her when she asks for it.

It led to a huge fight with Vicky stating that he has not gone out with his friends alone ever since he got married to Ankita because of her possessive nature. He also said that he never stopped her from interacting with her friends, be it inside the Bigg Boss 17 house or outside, but she has always expressed disappointment over the same when it came to him.

An emotional Ankita was then seen telling Vicky that if he has so many problems with her and feels suffocated in the marriage, then he should take a "break". "Break lene se theek ho jayega kya?" Vicky asked her, to which she replied, "Tu itna sad hai mere saath, toh main tujhe azaad karti hoon".

Later, she was seen telling Isha that she had no clue Vicky was so upset with her and there were so many issues that were bothering him. "He deserves to be happy in future with the woman who is perfect for him. I don't think I am that woman. I don't see a future with him," she said.

However, towards the end of the episode, Ankita and Vicky were seen patching up, with the latter advising the former to control her emotions so that their relationship does not get portrayed on national television in a negative light.