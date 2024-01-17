Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Grabs Vicky Jain By Collar After MAJOR Showdown During Nomination Task (WATCH)

With the reality show Bigg Boss 17 nearing its grand finale, the contestants are trying every trick in the book to ensure they do not get evicted from the show. However, things turned ugly during the nominations task in the latest episode, and now, all hell is set to break loose with Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui locking horns with each other.

In the promo shared by the makers, Vicky can be seen hiding buckets on the roof of the Bigg Boss 17 house in a bid to stop Munawar and his team from splashing water on them during the torture task, which will decide the fate of the contestants on the show.

The ones who will lose the torture task will be nominated for the week and will be up for eliminations, Bigg Boss announced on Tuesday.

As per the promo, Munawar will be seen climbing a tree and trying to get the buckets back from the roof, and that is when Vicky will try to stop him, resulting in the comedian losing his balance and almost tumbling from the tree.

An angry Munawar can be seen charging at Vicky in the promo, and he even held him by his collar, with Ankita Lokhande shouting and asking him to leave Vicky. "Gala chhod uska Munna," Ankita can be heard stating, and Abhishek Kumar too will try to separate the two from engaging in fisticuffs.

An ugly war of words will ensue between Munawar and Vicky, with the latter calling out the former for playing with the feelings of multiple women. Amid the mudslinging, Munawar can be heard telling Vicky, "Tunnel tak chhod ke aaunga," which means that he will make sure that Vicky gets evicted this week.

During the nominations task on Tuesday, Vicky, along with his teammates Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya, was seen going all out in torturing Munawar, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey by throwing water, chilli powder, soap, among other things at them.

As a result of their torture, Mannara and Abhishek were seen leaving the buzzer and quitting the task, but at the same time vowing to exact revenge in the second round.