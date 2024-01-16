Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Waxes Abhishek Kumar's Face, Ayesha Khan Targets Mannara Chopra In Nomination Task (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

With finale just few days away, the contestants of Bigg Boss 17 will be gearing up for the season's first torture task. According to the promo shared by the makers, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar are in one team, while the other team will consist of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan.

As per the rules of the task, to remain safe from the nominations Team A would have to keep the buzzer pressed , while Team B would attempt to provoke them in order to leave the buzzer.

Check out the promo:

The task begins with Team B continuously throwing water at Team A's members. Ayesha Khan, who recently entered as a wild card contestant will be targeting Mannara Chopra by applying chili powder to her face. The latter can be seen screaming with pain, to this Ayesha tells her to leave the buzzer, reacting to this, the Zid actress says, “Inko lagta hai Mannara sabse easy target hai. Magar Mannara sabse strong hai."

While Ankita is seen applying wax strips to Abhishek's face. To this, he says, “Vicky Bhai ka bhi time aayega. Yaad rakhna."

Meanwhile, in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel became the latest contestant to get evicted from the reality show, leaving his girlfriend Isha Malviya in tears.