 Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Waxes Abhishek Kumar's Face, Ayesha Khan Targets Mannara Chopra In Nomination Task (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Waxes Abhishek Kumar's Face, Ayesha Khan Targets Mannara Chopra In Nomination Task (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Waxes Abhishek Kumar's Face, Ayesha Khan Targets Mannara Chopra In Nomination Task (WATCH)

The contestants of Bigg Boss 17 will be gearing up for the season's first torture task.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Waxes Abhishek Kumar's Face, Ayesha Khan Targets Mannara Chopra In Nomination Task (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

With finale just few days away, the contestants of Bigg Boss 17 will be gearing up for the season's first torture task. According to the promo shared by the makers, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar are in one team, while the other team will consist of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan.

As per the rules of the task, to remain safe from the nominations Team A would have to keep the buzzer pressed , while Team B would attempt to provoke them in order to leave the buzzer.

Check out the promo:

Read Also
Nazila Sitaishi SLAMS Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan For Dragging Her Name On Bigg Boss 17: 'Betrayed...
article-image

The task begins with Team B continuously throwing water at Team A's members. Ayesha Khan, who recently entered as a wild card contestant will be targeting Mannara Chopra by applying chili powder to her face. The latter can be seen screaming with pain, to this Ayesha tells her to leave the buzzer, reacting to this, the Zid actress says, “Inko lagta hai Mannara sabse easy target hai. Magar Mannara sabse strong hai."

While Ankita is seen applying wax strips to Abhishek's face. To this, he says, “Vicky Bhai ka bhi time aayega. Yaad rakhna."

Meanwhile, in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel became the latest contestant to get evicted from the reality show, leaving his girlfriend Isha Malviya in tears.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Comes Out In Support Of Ankita Lokhande, Calls Her...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshay Kumar Congratulates Twinkle Khanna As She Graduates From University Of London: 'Wish I...

Akshay Kumar Congratulates Twinkle Khanna As She Graduates From University Of London: 'Wish I...

Ayushmann Khurrana Shows Us How To Style A Beige Checked Suit-Set

Ayushmann Khurrana Shows Us How To Style A Beige Checked Suit-Set

Esha Deol Separated From Husband Bharat Takhtani? Viral Social Media Post Suggests So

Esha Deol Separated From Husband Bharat Takhtani? Viral Social Media Post Suggests So

National Award-Winning Singer KS Chithra Receives Flak For Post On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha...

National Award-Winning Singer KS Chithra Receives Flak For Post On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha...

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Waxes Abhishek Kumar's Face, Ayesha Khan Targets Mannara Chopra In...

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Waxes Abhishek Kumar's Face, Ayesha Khan Targets Mannara Chopra In...