Bigg Boss 17: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Comes Out In Support Of Ankita Lokhande, Calls Her 'Purest'

Actress Ankita Lokhande is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and as the reality show nears its grand finale, she has been receiving love and support from all her fans and well-wishers. The latest person to have come out in her support is none other than the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti.

Ankita's mother-in-law recently stated in an interview that the actress talked about Sushant on the show to gain sympathy. And while a number of netizens agreed to it, the actress' mother said that she always spoke about Sushant only when another contestant asked her about him.

Sushant's sister Shweta shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "We love you, Anki! You are the best and the purest!"

For those unversed, Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for seven long years before parting ways. After the latter's death, the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen attending his funeral and also being by his grieving family's side.

In the video, Ankita's mother can also be seen saying that she genuinely loved Sushant when they were in a relationship, and even after parting ways for reasons best known to them, the actress stayed in touch with his family.

She mentioned that Ankita still speaks to Sushant's sisters and father, and they too regularly check up on her because despite everything that happened, the respect has remained mutual between the two families.

During one of the episodes, Ankita was seen telling her fellow housemates about how intelligent and passionate Sushant was. She also recalled the moment when she saw the picture of the late actor's body and stated that she could not believe he was no more and that it looked as if he was asleep.

In another episode, Ankita was seen telling Munawar Faruqui how she knew their relationship ended overnight and that she had already felt that it was going to end. She stated that there was no specific reason behind the breakup and that the actor just fell out of love.