Has Vicky Jain Been Evicted From Bigg Boss 17 House? Here's What We Know

With the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 just around the corner, tensions are running high on the reality show as the contestants are seen locking horns to make a place for themselves in the Top 5. Recently, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan fell short on votes and were evicted from the house, and now, the latest contestant to exit the show seems to be Vicky Jain.

The X handle named 'The Khabri', which is known for tweeting all authentic news from inside the Bigg Boss house, claimed that Vicky Jain has been evicted from the show.

In the latest promo by the makers, Bigg Boss can be seen announcing one final nominations task for the remaining contestants, during which, they will be given chits with their fate in it. While the promo did not reveal who will be evicted from the show, the housemates, especially Ankita and Mannara, can be seen getting all emotional and teary.

Breaking #VickyJain has been ELIMINATED from the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 22, 2024

If the viral tweet is to go by, then in the upcoming episode, Vicky will be the one who will be seen bidding farewell to the Bigg Boss 17 house and it contestants.

That would also mean that the Top 5 contestants to reach the grand finale would be Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey.

Vicky had been all over the news of late owing to his constant fights with wife and co-contestant, Ankita. The situation aggravated when his mother entered the show during the family week and was seen reprimanding Ankita for her behaviour towards her husband. Later, host Salman Khan was seen slamming Vicky for not taking a stand for his wife. Not just that, but recently, during the media interaction, he was also labelled as a "red flag".

Meanwhile, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is set to take place on January 28, Sunday.