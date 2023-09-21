WATCH: Telugu Actress Lakshmi Manchu Hits Man, Yells At Another For Blocking Camera During Interview

Renowned Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu was recently seen marking her presence at the SIIMA Awards, held in Dubai. While the actress made heads turn on the red carpet with her bold looks, she also grabbed eyeballs after she was seen hitting and yelling at men for interrupting her interview.

The prestigious SIIMA Awards 2023 was held in Dubai on September 15-16 and it saw the biggest names from Tollywood, Kollywood and Mollywood fly down to the country and grace the event.

While Lakshmi Manchu posed gracefully on the red carpet, she was miffed after people kept blocking the camera, and her shocking reaction has now gone viral.

Lakshmi Manchu gets angry during SIIMA Awards

A video of the incident has now gone viral in which the actress can be seen speaking to an interviewer on the red carpet of the SIIMA Awards 2023.

And while she spoke, a man was seen passing in front of the camera, and an angry Lakshmi then slapped his back out of frustration.

Moments later, another man blocked the camera, and an irritated Lakshmi then yelled at him, "Go behind the camera, dude. Basic." The man was then seen backtracking and taking a different route.

As soon as the video went viral, fans of the actress were seen justifying her reaction, while another section of the internet called it brash and disrespectful.

About Lakshmi Manchu

For the unversed, Lakshmi Manchu is the daughter of renowned actor Mohan Babu and film producer Vidya Devi.

Besides acting in Telugu cinema, Lakshmi has also been a part of American television series, titled Las Vegas. She was also a part of Desperate Housewives, Late Nights with my Lover and Mystery ER.

In Tollywood, she made her debut as an actress in the movie, Anaganaga O Dheerudu in 2011.

She has also been a part of films like Lakshmi Bomb, W/O Ram, Pitta Kathalu, Monster, Guntur Talkies, among others.

