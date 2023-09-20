Tamil Actor Cool Suresh Forcefully Puts Garland Around Female Host's Neck; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Tamil actor Cool Suresh was slammed by netizens on Wednesday after a video of him misbehaving with a woman on a public platform went viral on the internet. Suresh was seen forcefully putting a garland around a female host on stage, and the internet came down heavily on the actor.

On Wednesday, Suresh was seen attending the audio launch of Sarakku in Chennai and it was then that the shocking incident took place.

Netizens criticised the actor for his misbehaviour and they even pointed out that Suresh had the audacity to ask if the host felt uncomfortable after his act.

Cool Suresh misbehaves with female host

In the video from the incident which is now going viral, Suresh can be seen standing on the stage with a huge garland around his neck.

He then took another garland and stating that the host too needs to be appreciated, he forcefully put it around her neck despite her resistance. The host was seen angrily taking it off and throwing it on the ground.

Suresh then asked her if she was offended by his act, and actor-composer Mansoor Ali Khan, who was also present at the event, took the mic and asked him to apologise to the host.

But instead of apologising, Suresh quipped that he did it "for content".

Netizens slam Cool Suresh

As soon as the video went viral, singer Chinmayi Sripaada was among the first ones to react to it. Calling it "horrible behaviour", she stated that the authorities will probably ask the host to "not make a fuss".

Uncouth and horrible behaviour.



Anyway based on how Tamilnadu deals with such behaviour, Nobody is going to take action on him and perhaps they’ll ask the girl not to make a fuss.



And honestly - you should know how some men are - listen to male voices in the audience hooting… https://t.co/HO5pmWxb3b — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) September 20, 2023

Netizens urged the host to lodge an official police complaint against Suresh. "This is abuse," a user wrote, while another stated, "How could anyone tolerate such Obscenity and disrespect to someone, leave alone women!! This fellow should be arrested immediately!!"

This disgusting scoundrel! How could anyone tolerate such Obscenity and disrespect to someone, leave alone women!! This fello should be arrested immediately!! 😡🤮 — Krishna. (@KriishMadhav) September 20, 2023

Suresh is yet to release an official statement after the incident.

