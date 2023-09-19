Chennai-Based YouTuber TTF Vasan Arrested For Reckless Riding, Amid Recovery From Accident

Influential biker and YouTube vlogger TTF Vasan, who is known by fans for his bike stunts and travel videos is now caught in the eye of a social media storm, following a case of unwarranted negligence and outright irresponsibility.

While travelling to Mumbai on-road as part of his latest video with friends, Vasan attempted an unnecessary wheelie along the Chennai-Bengaluru expressway. He lost his balance and the rider skid and crash-landed onto a pit. He was rescued by a travelling passerby and rushed immediately to a private hospital for treatment. His bike though has been completely damaged.

Visuals captured from the CCTV footage along the highway have further highlighted the extent of Vasan's action leading to outright condemnation by netizens, who are now calling out the YouTuber for his driving abilities and for being a bad influence.

The youngster was arrested on the morning of September 19 by the Kancheepuram police and has been booked on the account of the following charges. His charges include Section 279 for rash driving in public spaces, Section 336 which mentions an act causing endangerment to public safety, Section 184 amounting to dangerous driving as per the Motor Vehicles Act and Section 338 which amounts to culpable homide of the Indian Penal Code.

In a similar instance, the YouTuber was arrested in Coimbatore, last year. Reports have surfaced that the police are now planning to cancel Vasan's licence.

Earlier this year, Vasan's film debut was announced with the poster release of Manjal Veeran, which will be directed by newcomer Chellam.

