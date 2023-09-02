UP News: YouTuber 'Farrukhabadi Golden Boy' Assaulted By Goons In Fatehgarh; Live Video Of Fight Goes Viral |

Uttar Pradesh: Instagram influencer and Youtuber 'Farrukhabadi Golden Boy' was in the Fatehgarh area of Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh when a group of men assaulted him in public. He was beaten up with sticks by the goons who charged violence at him in broad daylight. It is being said that the incident was recorded in a live video which has now surfaced online and gone viral, leaving fans upset and angry. WATCH VIDEO

'Farrukhabadi Golden Boy' Assaulted By Goons

Popularly known as 'Golden Boy,' Vicky from UP's Farrukhabad area was at the selfie point 'I Love Farrukhabad' earlier this week, where he met his fans and greeted them. However, something unfortunate also took place at the meet-up there as he was attacked and assaulted by some men who slapped the public figure and hit him with sticks and belts.

Attacked after meet-up at selfie point in Farrukhabad

Speaking to a local news media outlet, the influencer threw light on the incident and narrated what he had to go through. " We (I and my brother) were returning from the meet-up held at the 'I Love Farrukhabad' when some people identified to be from the Yadav community parked their vehicles close to my house. When I approached them to know why and what happened, they pulled out sharp weapons to attack me."

Suffers injuries, blood stains on shirt

His shirt showed blood stains and piercing marks after being attacked with a knife. Reportedly, he suffered a minor injury near his ear and towards the back portion of his head. The YouTuber also pointed out that he was attacked on his chest along with his head, "They didn't leave my brother, he was also beaten up."

"Not the first time," says the YouTuber; reveals what led to the attack

After the recent attack, Golden Boy opened up and expressed the ordeal to the media. He put forth that the goons would often attack him and threaten him because they didn't like his social media presence. "Their problem was that I make reels and they don't like it." "We have intimated the same to the police and filed a complaint in this regard with Kotwali Fatehgarh," he said.

