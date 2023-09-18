 Youtuber TTF Vasan Injured While Performing Bike Stunt Near Kancheepuram; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralYoutuber TTF Vasan Injured While Performing Bike Stunt Near Kancheepuram; Visuals Surface

Youtuber TTF Vasan Injured While Performing Bike Stunt Near Kancheepuram; Visuals Surface

As the Youtuber tries to perform a stunt by lifting off the front tyre (known as wheelie), he loses balance and the bike skids into the fields besides the road.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 08:03 AM IST
article-image

Chennai: Youtuber TTF Vasan, who is a motovlogger too, was injured during a bike stunt in Tamil Nadu near Kancheepuram on Sunday (September 17). According to local reports, the Youtuber was attempting a bike stunt at a service road of Chennai- Bengaluru highway near Kancheepuram district. However, the bike stunt went wrong and the motovlogger was injured in the incident. The exact location where the Youtuber lost balance of the two-wheeler was Baluchetty Chathiram near Kancheepuram district. A video clip of the incident is also going viral on social media platforms.

Read Also
Mumbai: History-sheeter, who performed dangerous stunt with 2 women on bike in BKC, arrested by...
article-image

Video of the incident

The video of the incident clearly shows an overspeeding bike trying to perform a stunt on a service road. On one side of the service road are farms. A car can also be seen coming from the back. As the Youtuber tries to perform a stunt by lifting off the front tyre (known as wheelie), he loses balance and the bike skids into the fields besides the road.

Such was the speed of the bike that the two-wheeler raced off into the fields even after the Youtuber was flunged into the fields. The video then goes on to show the condition of the bike which was found at some distance from the place where the Youtuber lost balance of the two-wheeler while trying to perform the stunt.

The motovlogger injured in the incident was rushed to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment. However, according to reports, this is not the first time that TTF Vasan is in the news due to overspeeding as he had had run-ins with the administration due to overspeeding in the past too.

Read Also
Viral Video: 19-year-old caught for performing dangerous bike stunt in MP's Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Youtuber TTF Vasan Injured While Performing Bike Stunt Near Kancheepuram; Visuals Surface

Youtuber TTF Vasan Injured While Performing Bike Stunt Near Kancheepuram; Visuals Surface

Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar's Video Call With Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Goes Viral On Social...

Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar's Video Call With Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Goes Viral On Social...

7 Hilarious Memes To Enjoy A Fun-Filled Sunday

7 Hilarious Memes To Enjoy A Fun-Filled Sunday

"They Are Beating Us" Hijab-Wearing Students Face Violence At Desh Bhagat University; Campus Closed...

Meet Sidakdeep Singh Chahal; Indian Teen Who Set Guinness World Record With His More Than 4-Feet...

Meet Sidakdeep Singh Chahal; Indian Teen Who Set Guinness World Record With His More Than 4-Feet...