Youtuber TTF Vasan Injured While Performing Bike Stunt Near Kancheepuram; Visuals Surface

Chennai: Youtuber TTF Vasan, who is a motovlogger too, was injured during a bike stunt in Tamil Nadu near Kancheepuram on Sunday (September 17). According to local reports, the Youtuber was attempting a bike stunt at a service road of Chennai- Bengaluru highway near Kancheepuram district. However, the bike stunt went wrong and the motovlogger was injured in the incident. The exact location where the Youtuber lost balance of the two-wheeler was Baluchetty Chathiram near Kancheepuram district. A video clip of the incident is also going viral on social media platforms.

Video of the incident

The video of the incident clearly shows an overspeeding bike trying to perform a stunt on a service road. On one side of the service road are farms. A car can also be seen coming from the back. As the Youtuber tries to perform a stunt by lifting off the front tyre (known as wheelie), he loses balance and the bike skids into the fields besides the road.

Such was the speed of the bike that the two-wheeler raced off into the fields even after the Youtuber was flunged into the fields. The video then goes on to show the condition of the bike which was found at some distance from the place where the Youtuber lost balance of the two-wheeler while trying to perform the stunt.

The motovlogger injured in the incident was rushed to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment. However, according to reports, this is not the first time that TTF Vasan is in the news due to overspeeding as he had had run-ins with the administration due to overspeeding in the past too.

