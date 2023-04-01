Watch: Mumbai man performs dangerous wheelie with 2 women on bike in BKC; case registered

Mumbai: Man performs wheelie with 2 woman on bike in BKC | Screengrab

The Mumbai Police has registered a case after a video three unidentified people performing a bike stunt went viral on social media. All three have been booked by the police.

The incident took place in Bandra Kurla Complex.

A case was registered after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Man performs wheelie

"A case has been registered with BKC Police Station. Investigation into identifying the accused is underway. If anyone has any information about persons in this video, you can DM us directly," the traffic police wrote.

In the video, a man can be seen performing a wheelie with one woman sitting ahead of him and another sitting behind him.

In the footage, the woman in front of him is seen performing gang signs with her hands, while the one at the back is holding the rider tightly.