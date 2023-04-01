Mumbai: Youth held for molesting 16-year-old girl; accused known to victim family

Representational photo |

Mumbai: The Deonar Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly sexually molesting a 16-year-old girl.

The victim and the accused both went to the same madrassa, the police said. On the day of the incident, the girl was dropping her younger eight-year-old sister at the madrassa and returning home. The accused was waiting for her to pass by, and as she did, he grabbed her from behind, gagged her mouth with his hand and took her to a vacant hutment.

As per the victim’s statement, the accused started touching her inappropriately and while she attempted to call for help, it was not successful as he covered her mouth tightly. Even so, her muffled voice reached a neighbouring hutment, and a man came to check the source of the voice.

As the man entered, the accused got scared and fled the scene. The man alerted the police and the girl’s family members about the incident.

Victim’s family knew the accused

The victim’s family knew the accused and his family as both of them went to the same madrassa. The police after lodging a formal complaint began a search operation to arrest the accused.

After obtaining his call data records (CDR) and location, a team of police started chasing him. The accused first went to Mira Road, from where he reached Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, then came back to Shivaji Nagar Bus Depot – from where he went to Panvel Railway Station and took a train. The police alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the railway authorities, while two police officers were also deployed to go after the accused.

During interrogation, the accused confessed having sexual intentions towards the victim

“We could see his location changing constantly. He was on the train. Hence, GRP was also on their feet, while we were trying to catch on. Finally, he stopped at Solapur Railway Station, from where the GRP held him and after we reached, he was arrested on the spot and brought to the (Deonar) police station,” said Rajesh Kevale, a senior officer.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed having sexual intentions towards the victim.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded to judicial custody last week, the police said.