Viral Video: 19-year-old caught for performing dangerous bike stunt in MP's Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old man was caught for allegedly performing a dangerous stunt with three others on a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, the police said on Saturday.

A fine of Rs 3500 was also imposed on him, officials said.

The action was taken on the basis of a video that went viral on social media.

In the video, four youths were spotted riding on a motorcycle with one of them sitting on the mudguard of the front wheel and the other three on the bike's seat. They kept riding the bike on the streets for about 3 kilometres in the city during the night.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, traffic police launched a search, and traced down the motorcycle's number on the basis of video and CCTV footage and caught its owner, who was later identified as Trilok Mahor.

The youth also apologised and promised not to perform such a stunt again, officials said.

Rs 3500 fine imposed

Traffic DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police), Naresh Annotiya said, "A two-day-old video of four youths violating traffic rules while sitting on a bullet went viral on social media. Their video was shot by some other person and shared on social media." "When we came to know about the video, our senior officers directed for investigation and to take action into the matter," he said.

They collected information about the motorcycle and called those boys to the traffic police office. "We advised the youths and their family members to refrain from participating in such activities. They gave assurance not to repeat the mistake again. A fine of Rs 3500 was also imposed on them," he added.

