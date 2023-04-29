 Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain with thunderstorms destroys crops in Sardarpur
Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain with thunderstorms destroys crops in Sardarpur

The area known for Papaya cultivation suffered great loss as a large number of papaya trees along with fruits were piled up in the field.

Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district witnessed a heavy thunderstorm on Friday afternoon for more than half an hour, causing lots of damage to the standing crop.

The area known for Papaya cultivation suffered great loss as a large number of papaya trees along with fruits were piled up in the field.

Kailash Moolchand Goyal, one of the farmers who cultivated papaya trees in his two bighas farm at Phoolgavdi, about five kilometres from the tehsil headquarters, said his entire field was piled up with the fruit-bearing papaya trees, which were grounded after the entire area was battered with thunderstorms for half an hour, causing damage to orchards in the area.

Farmer Kailash added that the papaya trees were cultivated with considerable work and money and were stacked up in the field together with the fruits during the 30-minute downpour. A loss of roughly Rs two lakh has resulted as a result of this. "The rain was so strong that the water flowed out of the fields," he explained.

The unseasonal rains wreaked havoc on many of the area's farmers. They lost their standing crop in a matter of minutes, inflicting significant losses.

