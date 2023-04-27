Three minors killed by mother in Sardarpur: Tantric detained for abetting crime

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following arrest of a woman who killed her three minor daughters, police detained a "tantric" on Thursday who reportedly provoked her into committing the crime.

According to sources, police named him co-accused in the crime and booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Tuesday evening accused Ranjana, wife of Jeevan Bamniya had dumped her three daughters into well fearing that she was possessed by evil spirit.

Initially, as Ranjana too was missing, villagers suspected that she too might have jumped into the well. However, she was later found alive in a nearby forest area. During subsequent interrogation, police found her to be mentally unsound.

Prima facie it seemed that the accused had committed a crime in the guise of black magic. She suspected that some evil spirit was hunting her.

Based on information provided by her, the police arrested “tantric” Vijay Grewal from Kheladi village in Badnawar tehsil. Sardarpur police station in-charge Pradeep Khanna confirmed his arrest.

