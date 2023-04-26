MP: Mother who kills three of daughter in Sardarpur suspects she might possess of evil spirit

Representative Image |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a mother killed three of her minor daughters by throwing them in a well, Sardarpur police in Dhar district made a sensational revelation.

Police claimed that the mental condition of the accused mother, identified as Ranjana, wife of Jeevan Bamniya, a resident of Khiledi village under Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district, is not good. The police claimed that the accused committed a crime under the guise that they might possess some evil spirit.

Police arrested Ranjana from the nearby forest area, where she was hiding after throwing three of her daughters, aged between 6 and 2 years.

On Tuesday, the bodies of two sisters were found floating in a well, while the body of one child was found near the well. The deceased sisters were identified as Amrita, 6, Jyoti, 4, and Preeti, 2. Villagers initially thought the mother, Ranjana might jump along with her daughters into the well, but she was later found alive in a nearby forest area.

When contacted, SDOP Ramsingh Meda said that during the preliminary investigation, the prima facie evidence indicated that the accused committed a crime in the guise of some black magic, and she suspected that some evil spirit was hunting her. It seems that the mental condition of the woman is also not good. It seems that she made this incident happen out of superstition.

The police booked her under relevant sections of the IPC, and the investigation is on.