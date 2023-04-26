Madhya Pradesh: 22-year-old girl shot dead in Dhar in broad daylight

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Dhar town of Madhya Pradesh, after a 22-year-old girl was shot dead in broad daylight on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Pooja, daughter of Dashrath Chouha, a resident of Bramhakundi locality, and the incident was reported at Basant Bihar Colony at around 11 am, Dhar police said.

Eyewitnesses in the locality informed that the girl was heading for work towards a restaurant when an unidentified accused fired multiple shots at her. Before, people who are present there could react, the accused fled the spot leaving the girl in her pool of blood. People around ran for help, by then, the girl had died on the spot. They informed Naogaon police and the team reached the spot within a short time.

Pooja, daughter of Dashrath Chouha |

According to the locals, they heard 2 to 3 sounds like crackers. After this, when they came out and saw, blood oozing out of the girl's head. The girl's face was covered with a scarf.

All three sisters left the house together

During the preliminary investigation, CSP Devendra Singh Dhurve informed that police have recovered live cartridges and empty shells from the spot. After making the panchnama, the body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. The owner of the restaurant nearby was the first to identify the girl and informed the family members.

According to relatives, all three sisters go on jobs, two of them work at a petrol pump, while the deceased Pooja used to work at a restaurant until a few days back. After leaving the job there, she used to work in the morning. On the day of the incident, all three sisters had left the house together at 9 am on Wednesday, CSP said.

Suspicion of one person harassing deceased since last two years

Deceased relatives suspect one Deepak Chauhan, who was harassing Pooja, for last two years. Even she had lodged a complaint at Naogaon police station and he could kill her. However, after investigating the matter, the police many any conclusion.

Asked for Rs 1,000 from restaurant owner

The restaurant owner who first identified the girl informed that since she used to work at his restaurant in the morning, she called him and had borrowed Rs 1,000 to pay the advocate’s fees. Pooja said that there is a court hearing on Saturday, and her mother is also coming. On this, the restaurant owner had told her to come to the restaurant and take the money. Meanwhile, the girl was murdered barely 250 metres away from the restaurant on Wednesday.