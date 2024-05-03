Vaccine War: MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Slams Congress' Attack on PM Narendra Modi

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday, launched a scathing attack on Congress and other opposition parties for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covishield vaccine issue.

The CM was addressing a general meeting at Agar bus stand, where a rally was organised in support of BJP candidate Mahendra Singh Solanki from Dewas-Shajapur Lok Sabha constituency. CM Yadav praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasising the significance of the vaccination drive in safeguarding lives globally. The CM underscored the historic significance of the Ram Mandir construction, asserting that while the nation celebrated this milestone, a select few remained indifferent.

Extolling the virtues of PM Modi's leadership, Yadav highlighted the widespread distribution of medical aid to over 100 nations, portraying India's role as a global healthcare provider. The event also witnessed a notable political shift as hundreds of Congress workers defected to the BJP, symbolising a growing momentum towards the ruling party.

CM Yadav expressed confidence in BJP's electoral prospects, projecting a victory of over 400 seats nationwide, including a strong showing in Madhya Pradesh with 29 seats, including Ujjain.

Questions basic understanding of agricultural produce

CM Yadav targeted the Congress leadership, questioning their basic understanding of agricultural produce. In a sharp jab, he rhetorically asked whether Congress leaders were aware of where potatoes grow, mocking their ignorance. Furthermore, he intriguingly mentioned a machine purportedly capable of turning potatoes into gold, though no further details were provided regarding this assertion.