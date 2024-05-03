 Tragic Revelation: Husband’s Dark Secret Unveiled 11 Days After Newlywed's Mysterious Death
Updated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 01:13 AM IST
Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a chilling turn of events, the death of a newlywed woman in Ambapada village of Ratlam district has been unravelled as a heinous act of murder perpetrated by none other than her husband. 

Rami, 25, wife of Raju Dodiyar was found dead under suspicious circumstances on April 20, prompting a thorough investigation by the local police.  Shockingly, the police investigation team has revealed that Rami was strangled to death by her husband Raju, 26, who then attempted to conceal his crime by administering poisonous medicine into her mouth to make it look like she commited suicide.

The investigation uncovered disturbing details suggesting marital discord between the couple, with reports indicating that Raju harboured intentions to marry again and frequently clashed with Rami over this matter. This revelation casts a grim shadow over what initially appeared to be a tragic loss, now transformed into a harrowing tale of betrayal and deceit.

The post-mortem report confirmed the cause of Rami's demise as suffocation from strangulation, coupled with the presence of toxic substances in her body, further solidifying suspicions of foul play.  Subsequently, Raju was arrested by the police after recovering evidence and testimonies from family members against him.

