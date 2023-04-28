Madhya Pradesh: Minor daughters’ killer sent to jail with accomplice in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur police on Friday produced Ranjana, wife of Jeevan Bamniya, who threw her three minor daughters in the well to die, and a tantric, who encouraged her to commit a crime, before the court. The court sent both the accused to jail.

Sardarpur police said that they had arrested tantric Vijay Grewal from Kheladi village in Badnawar tehsil. Police named him co-accused in the crime and booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources said that when the police confronted Ranjana and Vijay Grewal, she told them that Vijay had told her that she would attain stature of a Goddess and ride a snake if she sacrificed three virgin girls. Fairs and jatras would start for, like any other Goddess in the area, and you would also have a big name.

Following his advice, Ranjana decided to sacrifice three of her daughters, aged six to two years and threw them into the well.

