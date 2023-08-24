Pregnant Tamil Nadu Woman Dies After Husband Tries Delivering Baby Watching YouTube Tutorials

Representational picture |

A pregnant Tamil Nadu woman died after she and her husband attempted home birthing after acquiring information from YouTube. The incident that happened on Tuesday in Krishnagiri district prompted an inquiry by the Revenue Department Officer.

V Loganayaki and her husband Madhesh, both post-graduates in agriculture, decided to opt for home birthing after watching tutorial videos on YouTube. Tragically, their attempt at this natural birthing process led to unforeseen complications resulting in Loganayaki's death.

The woman reportedly experienced severe bleeding during the delivery, resulting her condition to become critical. Despite being rushed to a nearby private hospital, her life couldn't be saved. According to the family, Loganayaki and Madhesh had a firm belief in the process of home birthing. The couple, residing in Dharmapuri, had traveled to Loganayaki's maternal home in Krishnagiri district for the delivery.

The couple had chosen not to consult the local government nurse from the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Dharmapuri, and instead opted for private medical care. Additionally, Loganayaki had reportedly discontinued taking necessary medical supplements and relied solely on natural remedies, as advised by her husband.

Furthermore, Madhesh reportedly encountered difficulties during the delivery process, further complicating Loganayaki's condition. Unable to successfully cut the umbilical cord, the incident escalated, leading to excessive bleeding and her subsequent transfer to the private hospital where she eventually passed away.

The local police have registered a case under section 174(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure over the incident. Meanwhile, Krishnagiri Revenue Divisional Officer Babu has initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Loganayaki's untimely demise.

