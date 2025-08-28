‘From OYO To Ravi Kishan’: Cong Leader Ragini Nayak Gets Into Online Spat With TV Anchor Chitra Tripathi

Chitra Tripath and Congress leader Ragini Nayak (File Image) | X

New Delhi: Famous TV anchor and journalist Chitra Tripathi and Congress leader Ragini Nayak engaged in a spat on social media. Nayak took a dig at Tripathi over her video with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan at a family function. Responding to the TV anchor's post reminding Nayak of her defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, the Congress leader said that "From OYO to Ravi Kishan, people know everything.

"First thing—I love Congress, the party fielded me in the election, I fought with hard work, Congress lost every seat, and I also lost. They will field me again, I will fight again because I fulfill what I love, but how would you understand that." Nayak said in the X post.

"Second thing—From OYO to Ravikishan, I won't say whose aarti the public performed where because I don't have such upbringing. Third thing—Whether good or bad happens to me—I will never do brokerage for BJP," she added.

पहली बात-कांग्रेस से प्यार करती हूँ,पार्टी ने चुनाव लड़ाया,मैंने मेहनत से लड़ा

कांग्रेस हर सीट पर हारी,मैं भी हारी

फिर लड़ाएँगे फिर लड़ूंगी क्योंकि जिससे प्यार करती हूँ निभाती हूँ पर आप ये कहॉं समझ पाएँगी



दूसरी बात-OYO से रविकिशन तक जनता ने किसकी आरती कहॉं उतारी मैं नहीं बोलूंगी… https://t.co/wri2HFyElS — Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) August 27, 2025

The entire controversy erupted on August 24 after Nayak shared an old video of Tripathi and accused her of setting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) agenda.

"Where are these old treasures coming from. You don't even know how to conduct a debate, Chitra! You only debate to set the BJP's agenda! And In the entire debate, you provide cover fire for the BJP." the Congress leader wrote along with the video.

ये पुराने ख़जाने कहां से निकल कर आ रहे हैं 🤣



“आप को डिबेट कराना आता ही नहीं हे चित्रा जी !

आप केवल भाजपा का Agenda set करने के लिए डिबेट कराती हैं !

और

पूरे डिबेट में भाजपा को Cover Fire देती हैं !” pic.twitter.com/PPFF8avTF5 — Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) August 24, 2025

The next day, on August 25, the journalist hit out at the Congress leader. Tripathi said that Nayak had to dig out an old video to troll her. "How bad your days have become, Ragini ji, that you're having to dig up a video from years ago just to troll me. I debate every day. Come up with some new issues," Tripathi wrote.

The matter escalated further when Nayak threatened to expose the journalist. "First thing - Chitra ji, read the comments on your Tweet, you will find out whose 'bad days' have come. Second thing - Nowadays, there’s no need to troll BJP’s bootlicking journalists.. the public is trolling them every day on their own. Third thing - Whenever I come to your debates, I will expose your Sanghi agenda.. I will post new videos as well as old ones," she said in her X post.

पहली बात - चित्रा जी अपने Tweet के Comments पढ़िए, आपको पता चल जाएगा कि ‘बुरे दिन’ किस के आए हैं



दूसरी बात - आजकल भाजपा के चरणचुंबक पत्रकारों को ट्रोल करने की ज़रूरत नहीं पड़ती..जनता रोज़ खुद ही ट्रोल कर रही है



तीसरी बात - मैं जब-जब आपके डिबेट में आऊँगी आपके संघी ऐजेंडे को… https://t.co/GvyaF81bDu — Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) August 25, 2025

The journalist doubled down her attack on the Congress leader and reminded her of her defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. Notably, Nayak contested the polls from the Wazirabad constituency, but managed to get only around 6,000 votes.

"It was only because of reading trolls' comments that you got 6 thousand votes from the Wazirpur assembly; your deposit was forfeited. The public shouldn't have had to endure such an Aarti from you. It turned out very bad for you," the journalist said.

Last week, Tripathi called out an X user for sharing a video of her with Ravi Kishan from a family function. She had said that sharing videos of women from her family without their consent shows a vile mentality, adding that legal action would be taken if the video was not removed immediately.