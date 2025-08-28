Mundra-Khedoi Highway Accident: Three Youths Crushed To Death After Container Falls On Activa

Three young men lost their lives on the spot after a container overturned from a speeding trailer and fell directly on their Activa scooter near Khedoi village on the Mundra-Anjar highway. |

Kutch: Three young men lost their lives on the spot after a container overturned from a speeding trailer and fell directly on their Activa scooter near Khedoi village on the Mundra-Anjar highway on Thursday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses described the accident as “nothing short of a nightmare,” with body parts scattered on the blood-stained road and the Activa reduced to mangled debris.

Container Overturns on Activa, Youths Crushed

According to police officials, the tragedy occurred when the driver of a container-loaded trailer lost control of the vehicle while navigating the busy highway. The massive container slipped and toppled, landing with full force on an Activa that was passing by.

“The impact was so severe that one youth’s body was cut into two pieces, while the Activa’s wheels were completely smashed,” said an eyewitness who rushed to the spot.

The victims, identified as Naikti and Abhishek, along with a third yet-to-be-identified youth, were close friends traveling together for work when the fatal accident occurred.

Rescue Operation with Crane

Local residents immediately informed the police and tried to help the victims. The Anjar police reached the scene within minutes and began rescue efforts. A crane had to be called in to lift the container and retrieve the bodies.

“The container weighed several tonnes, and the operation took hours. Sadly, all three victims had already died by the time they were pulled out,” said a police officer from Anjar station.

The bodies were later shifted to the government hospital in Anjar for postmortem.

Shock and Mourning in the Region

The horrific accident has cast a shadow of grief across Anjar and surrounding villages. Families of the deceased youths were inconsolable as news of the tragedy reached their homes.

“This is a huge loss for us. They were all young, hardworking boys with their entire lives ahead of them. Reckless driving has destroyed our families,” said a relative of one of the victims, breaking down in tears.

Residents of Khedoi expressed anger over frequent accidents on the highway, demanding stricter checks on heavy vehicles. “These trailers drive at uncontrollable speeds. Unless the authorities act, such tragedies will continue,” said a local shopkeeper.

Police Action Against Driver

Anjar police have registered a case of reckless and negligent driving against the trailer driver. Investigations are underway to determine whether the vehicle was overloaded or if there were mechanical failures.

“We have booked the driver under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. Road safety enforcement will be stepped up on this stretch,” assured an Anjar police spokesperson.