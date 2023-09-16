Crowd Goes Beserk As Jr NTR Arrives At SIIMA Awards 2023 In Dubai (WATCH) |

SIIMA, one of the most esteemed film awards in the South Indian film industry, recognized NTR Jr's extraordinary performance which brought to life the character of Komaram Bheem in RRR, a film directed by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. Director Kabir Khan presented Jr with the Best Actor award at SIIMA.

RRR has been a monumental success, breaking box office records and capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide. NTR Jr's portrayal of the fierce and fearless Komaram Bheem, a tribal leader who fought for the rights of his people, resonated deeply with viewers and showcased the actor's remarkable versatility.

As Jr NTR arrived at the venue in Dubai, the crowd went beserk and cheered for him shouting his name. Watch the video below.

Expressing his gratitude for the team of RRR and his fans, Jr NTR said, "I would love to thank my co-star, my brother, my friend Charan for standing beside me as a pillar of support for RRR. Last but not least I would love to thank all my fans. I bow down to my fans who have always been with me through my ups and downs. You have been my pillar of support at all times. You people shed a tear along with me whenever I was in pain and smiled in unison with me when I am happy.”

Jr NTR’s fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages and celebratory posts, underscoring the deep affection and admiration they hold for their beloved actor.

The SIIMA awards ceremony witnessed a gathering of some of the brightest stars and creative minds from the South Indian film industry like C. Aswani Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Pranitha Subhash, Shruti Haasan, Mrunal Thakur. It was a night filled with glamour, glitz, and memorable moments, and NTR Jr's win was undoubtedly one of the evening's highlights.

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently shooting for Devara with Koratala Siva which will be released on April 5, 2024.

