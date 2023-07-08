 WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Fires Up Fans with Jawan Trailer Release Date Announcement
Social media is abuzz with the announcement, with fans sharing their excitement using hashtags like #JawanPrevueOn10July and discussing their high expectations for the film.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
The wait is finally over for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the superstar has announced the much-anticipated release date for his upcoming mega film, 'Jawan'.

In a fiery video shared on his social media platforms, Khan revealed that the trailer of the movie will be unveiled on July 10th at 10:30 am, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats.

Earlier speculations hinted that the trailer would be released alongside Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 on July 12th.

However, a recent update from Red Chillies Entertainment, Khan's production company, suggested that the trailer might be dropped even earlier, intensifying the excitement among movie enthusiasts.

The announcement by Khan, known for his charismatic presence both on and off-screen, has sparked a frenzy among fans who have eagerly been waiting for a glimpse of 'Jawan'. The film, slated for a worldwide release on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, has garnered tremendous anticipation.

Industry insiders have also revealed that the trailer for 'Jawan' will be showcased in theaters alongside the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. This move is expected to further amplify the buzz around the film, as audiences will get a double dose of excitement on the big screen.

'Jawan', featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, promises to be an action-packed thriller. The story revolves around a man determined to bring justice to society and seek revenge for his past. Khan's character will face off against a formidable and ruthless antagonist, while also forming an emotional bond with a seasoned lady officer.

With the release of the trailer just a couple of days away, fans are eagerly counting down the hours until they can catch a glimpse of what 'Jawan' has in store. The film is expected to be a visual spectacle and a treat for fans of Shah Rukh Khan.

In the meantime, social media is abuzz with the announcement, with fans sharing their excitement using hashtags like #JawanPrevueOn10July and discussing their high expectations for the film. It's clear that the release of 'Jawan' will be a major event in the world of Bollywood, and Shah Rukh Khan's stardom continues to shine brighter than ever.

