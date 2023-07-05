Cordelia Drugs Case: Bombay HC Advocate Seeks Action Against Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan On Bribe Charges |

Mumbai: An advocate has approached the Bombay High Court seeking registration of an offence against actor Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani for allegedly giving bribes to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers in case related to Aryan’s arrest in the Cordelia Cruise drug bust case in October 2021.

Advocate Ishwarlal Agarwal has also sought prosecution of senior NCB officer Gyaneshwar Singh and others along with and CBI officials for allegedly preparing forged records and filing false and misleading affidavits before the high court in the petition filed by IRS officer and former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede Sought Quashing Off FIR Against Him

Wankhede has approached the HC seeking a quashing of the FIR against him by the CBI in an alleged corruption and bribery case related to Aryan Khan’s arrest. Agarwal has sought to intervene in Wankhede’s plea.

Earlier, a public interest litigation was filed by a social activist, Rashid Pathan, seeking arrest of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Pooja Dadlani; and concerned NCB and CBI officials. The has not allowed Pathan’s intervention as yet.

Shah Rukh & Pooja Dadlani's Statements Were Not Recorded

According to Agarwal’s plea, the FIR of extortion and bribe was registered with undue haste as the investigation agency did not record statements of the actor and his manager who allegedly gave the bribe.

Without recording statements of Khan, Pooja Dadlani and others the CBI wanted to arrest Wankhede, which is a sufficient ground to prove malafide intention of the CBI officials, the plea contends.

It further contends that the enquiry was conducted by Gyaneshwar Singh, who himself is a witness in the case.

Regarding the chats submitted by Wankhede, the plea contends that the same is not disputed by the CBI and NCB. “… (these) are sufficient proofs of malafide intentions of NCB officials and Gyaneshwar Singh that forged record is created to save Aryan Khan from serious charges of drug consumption and other conspiracy,” it adds.

Advocate Demands Strict Action Against Probe Agency

The advocate had also sought that the HC impose a heavy cost on CBI and NCB for defending their action on frivolous and unlawful grounds and wasting court's time.