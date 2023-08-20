WATCH: Rajinikanth Offers Prayers At Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple, To Visit Ram Mandir Later

South superstar Rajinikanth is currently in Uttar Pradesh as he has embarked on a spiritual tour across the country. On Sunday morning, the actor caught up with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, post which he proceeded to Ayodhya, to visit the temples and shrines there, including the famed Lord Ram temple.

Rajinikanth jetted off to the Himalayas for his spiritual trip before the release of his film 'Jailer' (August 10), and he was spotted visiting several religious places in Uttarakhand, before landing in UP, via Jharkhand.

In UP, he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, followed by a chat with his "friend of 9 years" Akhilesh Yadav. The two shared a warm hug and the latter tweeted, "Jab dil milte hai tab log gale milte hai".

Rajinikanth's Ayodhya visit

Post meeting Yadav, Rajinikanth proceeded to Ayodhya, where he first paid his obeisance at the Hanuman Garhi temple.

He was seen offering prayers to Lord Hanuman and thousands of people gathered at the spot to catch one glimpse of the superstar. The priest was seen giving him a garland and applying sacred tilak to his forehead.

On leaving the temple premises, Rajinikanth interacted with the media personnel and called himself fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to visit the temple. "I am very fortunate. I always wanted to visit this place," he said.

When Rajinikanth met Yogi Adityanath

On Saturday, Rajinikanth made headlines after he hosted a special screening of his film 'Jailer' in Lucknow for UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Post the screening, they also sat down for a chat and as soon as Rajinikanth came face to face with Adityanath, he was seen greeting him by touching his feet.

The incident grabbed eyeballs and the actor received flak from a section of the internet for touching Adityanath's feet.

