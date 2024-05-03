Uttama Villain Producers File Complaint Against Kamal Haasan Over Breach Of Contract

Kamal Haasan | File photo by ANI

Producers Lingusamy and Subash Chandra Bose have filed a complaint against actor-politician Kamal Haasan over breach of contract. Reportedly, the complaint has been filed with the Producer's Council.

A report in India Today stated that Kamal, Lingusamy and Subash worked together in the film Uttama Villain in 2015, however the producer duo claimed that the project pushed them into debt. After the film's failure, Kamal had reportedly agreed to work on another film with them.

The report further stated that despite promising to compensate for the loss by doing another film with Rs 30 crore budget, the actor has not followed up on the project for nine years.

The official social media account of Lingusamy and Subash's production house shared a video of one of Lingusamy's interviews in which he revealed that Kamal changed the script of the film multiple times, blaming it for the box office failure.

The producer also alleged that they approached the actor for the remake of Drishyam, however, he did the film with another producer.

"At first, he told us about a commercial film about a person like Velu Naicker (Kamal's role in Mani Ratnam's film Nayakan) rescuing his brother from goons. Siddharth was supposed to play the brother, but the problem with Kamal is that he keeps changing his mind often. He has done that before and succeeded. Had I been a director, it would have been a different thing, but I went in as a producer," he is heard saying in the video.

The production house also called out a YouTube channel last month for claiming Uttama Villain was a hit film. They shared an official statement to reveal that the film caused loss and financial crisis for the company and Kamal is aware about it.

Written by Kamal and directed by Ramesh Aravind, Uttama Villain is a comedy-drama revolving around the story of an actor who is diagnosed with a brain tumour. Besides Kamal, the film also starred K Viswanath, K Balachander, Jayaram, Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar, Nassar and Parvathy Thiruvothu. It hit the big screens in 2015.