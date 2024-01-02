Singer Chinmayi Sripaada CURSES Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Kamal Haasan For Attending Event With Me Too Accused Vairamuthu

Renowned playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Congress leader P Chidambaram and legendary Kamal Haasan for attending an event in support of Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu, whom she had accused of sexually harassing her during the #MeToo movement.

The eminent personalities were seen attending an event in Chennai to launch Vairamuthu's new book.

Chinamyi took to her X handle and rued how the accused was being supported by bigwigs while she had to bear the brunt and her career also suffered.

"Some of the most powerful men in Tamilnadu platforming my molester whilst I got banned - years of my career lost," she wrote.

She then cursed the entire industry for supporting sexual offenders and wrote, "May the entire ecosystem that promotes and supports sex offenders whilst incarcerating honest people who speak up start getting destroyed from this very moment, onwards and beyond. I ll pray and keep praying until my wish comes true - there is nothing else I can do anyway."

Back in 2018, during the #MeToo wave in India, Chinmayi had accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassing her. However, no action was taken against the lyricist.

This is not the first time that the singer has accused has called out the injustice that she has had to face. A few months ago, she had claimed that there were a few people in DMK who wanted to help her against Vairamuthu, but "their hands were tied".

Not just that, but she had also shot a note to MK Stalin, questioning his silence over her accusations.