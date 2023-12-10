This Man Will Be On Bail: Chinmayi Sripaada Expresses Strong Sentiments In Response To Pushpa Actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari’s Arrest

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, known for his role in Allu Arjun's hit film Pushpa, is now under arrest on allegations of abetting his girlfriend's suicide. The actor, who was reportedly in a live-in relationship with the deceased, faced accusations of blackmail and harassment from her family.

As per the Hyderabad police, the girlfriend took her own life on November 29 at her residence. Subsequently, her father approached the authorities, claiming that Jagadeesh's continuous harassment and mental torture drove his daughter to this tragic outcome.

In response to this development and articulating her skepticism about the legal system delivering justice for the departed soul, Chinmayi took to her X account to convey her strong reaction.

She tweeted, "The Telugu Film Chamber the is one of the first Film Bodies in the Country that has a Sexual Harassment Redressal Committee. Had the woman known her rights and that she had legal help, and that she didn’t have to be scared - she’d have felt safer. Today another young woman is dead because a man felt it is easy to blackmail her. Because of how our society tells the honour of a woman is in her body. And you know how it is with the Indian Legal System. This case will take years. This man will he on bail even if convicted like Gurmeet Ram Rahim. This is all there is. The man in the white shirt is Jagadeesh."

Recognized for his performances in Mallesham, George Reddy, and Palasa, Bandari gained prominence with his role as Kesava/Mondelu in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise. The much-anticipated sequel, in which the actor also features, was supposed to film a significant portion. However, it appears that the ongoing developments might lead to an indefinite pause in the shooting until the criminal proceedings against Bandari are resolved.