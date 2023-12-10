 This Man Will Be On Bail: Chinmayi Sripaada Expresses Strong Sentiments In Response To Pushpa Actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari’s Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThis Man Will Be On Bail: Chinmayi Sripaada Expresses Strong Sentiments In Response To Pushpa Actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari’s Arrest

This Man Will Be On Bail: Chinmayi Sripaada Expresses Strong Sentiments In Response To Pushpa Actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari’s Arrest

Bandari was apprehended on charges of being involved in his co-star's suicide

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, known for his role in Allu Arjun's hit film Pushpa, is now under arrest on allegations of abetting his girlfriend's suicide. The actor, who was reportedly in a live-in relationship with the deceased, faced accusations of blackmail and harassment from her family.

As per the Hyderabad police, the girlfriend took her own life on November 29 at her residence. Subsequently, her father approached the authorities, claiming that Jagadeesh's continuous harassment and mental torture drove his daughter to this tragic outcome.

Read Also
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada on Mansoor Ali Khan's 'Rape' Remark About Trisha Krishnan: 'Been Waiting To...
article-image

In response to this development and articulating her skepticism about the legal system delivering justice for the departed soul, Chinmayi took to her X account to convey her strong reaction.

She tweeted, "The Telugu Film Chamber the is one of the first Film Bodies in the Country that has a Sexual Harassment Redressal Committee. Had the woman known her rights and that she had legal help, and that she didn’t have to be scared - she’d have felt safer. Today another young woman is dead because a man felt it is easy to blackmail her. Because of how our society tells the honour of a woman is in her body. And you know how it is with the Indian Legal System. This case will take years. This man will he on bail even if convicted like Gurmeet Ram Rahim. This is all there is. The man in the white shirt is Jagadeesh."

Recognized for his performances in Mallesham, George Reddy, and Palasa, Bandari gained prominence with his role as Kesava/Mondelu in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise. The much-anticipated sequel, in which the actor also features, was supposed to film a significant portion. However, it appears that the ongoing developments might lead to an indefinite pause in the shooting until the criminal proceedings against Bandari are resolved.

Read Also
Pushpa Actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari Arrested In Hyderabad For Abetting Girlfriend's Suicide
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saif Ali Khan, Soha, Sharmila Tagore Spend Time With Adorable Puppies In Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan, Soha, Sharmila Tagore Spend Time With Adorable Puppies In Mumbai

Vicky Jain Looks Unrecognisable In 13-Year-Old Pic Inside Bigg Boss House, Photo Goes Viral

Vicky Jain Looks Unrecognisable In 13-Year-Old Pic Inside Bigg Boss House, Photo Goes Viral

This Man Will Be On Bail: Chinmayi Sripaada Expresses Strong Sentiments In Response To Pushpa Actor...

This Man Will Be On Bail: Chinmayi Sripaada Expresses Strong Sentiments In Response To Pushpa Actor...

Sanya Malhotra Looks Festive Ready From Sister Shagun Malhotra's Haldi Ceremony: PHOTOS

Sanya Malhotra Looks Festive Ready From Sister Shagun Malhotra's Haldi Ceremony: PHOTOS

Mukti Mohan Marries Animal Actor Kunal Thakur, Looks Beautiful In Dreamy PHOTOS

Mukti Mohan Marries Animal Actor Kunal Thakur, Looks Beautiful In Dreamy PHOTOS