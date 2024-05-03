Ananya Panday's ₹1.99 Lakh Black Backless Gown Is Must-Have For All Your Glam Parties

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 03, 2024

On Thursday, May 2, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday attended a event in Mumbai.

Photo Via Instagram

For the star-studded event, Ananya Panday wore a black gown from the brand The Attico, which featured a halter-neck detailing.

The gown is priced at ₹199,293 and features a silver-tone studded embellishments and a cowl back.

Ananya Panday wore a silver serpenti braclet, a ring and a diamond drop down earrings from Bulgari.

Ananya Panday's gown had an alluring thigh-high slit and gave us fashion goals.

Ananya Panday kept her hair in a sleek back hairsyle with side-partition.

Keeping her eyes bold, Ananya Panday's makeup consisted of winged eyeliner, kohl eyes, mascaraed lashes and a nude lipstick.

