Ananya Panday's ₹1.99 Lakh Black Backless Gown Is Must-Have For All Your Glam Parties

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 03, 2024
On Thursday, May 2, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday attended a event in Mumbai.
Photo Via Instagram
For the star-studded event, Ananya Panday wore a black gown from the brand The Attico, which featured a halter-neck detailing.
The gown is priced at ₹199,293 and features a silver-tone studded embellishments and a cowl back.
Ananya Panday wore a silver serpenti braclet, a ring and a diamond drop down earrings from Bulgari.
Ananya Panday's gown had an alluring thigh-high slit and gave us fashion goals.
Ananya Panday kept her hair in a sleek back hairsyle with side-partition.
Keeping her eyes bold, Ananya Panday's makeup consisted of winged eyeliner, kohl eyes, mascaraed lashes and a nude lipstick.
Thanks For Reading!