Rajinikanth Trolled For Touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Feet: 'Did He Leave His Self-Respect In Tamil Nadu?’

Superstar Rajinikanth, who has been riding high on the success of his latest blockbuster movie 'Jailer', recently found himself entangled in an unexpected online controversy during his visit to Uttar Pradesh.

The iconic actor's meet-and-greet with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led to a flurry of reactions across social media platforms.

RAJINIKANTH TROLLED FOR TOUCHING YOGI ADITYANATH'S FEET

Rajinikanth's recent visit to North India took an unexpected turn as he paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

The actor, still basking in the glory of 'Jailer', which has clinched its position as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023, greeted the CM with traditional gestures and even touched his feet, a gesture that sparked heated discussions online.

A video capturing the interaction between Rajinikanth and CM Yogi Adityanath quickly made its way online, setting off a wave of reactions. Social media users were divided, with some expressing their disappointment at the actor's actions.

One user on X-platform wrote, "Did he really touch Yogi Adityanath's feet?!! Did he leave his self-respect in Tamil Nadu itself?!!"

Another user voiced a similar sentiment, questioning Rajinikanth's decision to engage with a politician, "Yes, that is truly disappointing. Can he not see the difference between a yogi and a politician?"

In a contrasting response, fervent Rajinikanth fans jumped to his defense. Some users pointed out that the actor might have bent down to pick up his glasses, downplaying the significance of the gesture.

HIS PROFESSIONAL FRONT

On the cinematic front, 'Jailer', directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, continues to create waves at the box office.

The action-thriller, featuring a star-studded cast including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu, has amassed an impressive ₹9 crore nett in India across all languages within its first nine days of release.

