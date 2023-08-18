Rajinikanth Arrives In Lucknow To Meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says 'I Will Watch Jailer With Him'

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to share the big screen experience of his latest blockbuster 'Jailer' with none other than Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Tamil icon, who has been ruling hearts for decades, touched down in Lucknow earlier today, heralding excitement among the city's cinephiles.

With 'Jailer' already minting success at the box office, Rajinikanth's decision to personally view the movie alongside Yogi Adityanath comes as a pleasant surprise.

As he disembarked from his plane, Rajinikanth shared, "I will watch the film with him," responding to queries about the eagerly anticipated movie screening.

Gracing the film's triumph, Rajinikanth humbly attributed its success to divine blessings. "Sab Bhagwan ka dua hai," he expressed, his gratitude evident as he waved to the throng of fans eagerly awaiting his presence.

RAJINIKANTH MET HER 'GURU' IN JHANRKHAND BEFORE ARRIVING IN LUCKNOW

The superstar's recent journey to Ranchi, Jharkhand, where he paid homage to his 'guru' Yogananda, remains fresh in memory.

Following 'Jailer's' triumphant release, Rajinikanth journeyed to the heartland to honor the teachings of his guru.

During his solo journey, he shared moments with Jharkhand's governor CP Radhakrishnan, capturing the camaraderie through pictures shared on social media.

ABOUT JAILER

'Jailer', an engaging Tamil film, marks Rajinikanth's return to the silver screen after a hiatus of two years. Released merely a week ago, the movie is a gripping tale of a jailer's valiant stand against a gang's audacious bid to liberate their incarcerated leader.

With a global box office tally of approximately ₹375 crore in its maiden week, the film, featuring stalwarts like Tamannaah and Jackie Shroff, continues to enthrall audiences far and wide.