WATCH: Superstar Rajinikanth Touches UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Feet Post-Special Jailer Screening |

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Jailer. It has also been declared one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023. The actor, who recently landed in Lucknow on Friday, just a while back arrived at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's residence to meet him.

In the video, Rajinikanth can be seen greeting CM Yogi Adityanath and also touching his feet. They also posed for a photo together.

Check out the video:

A few hours ago, Rajinikanth also hosted a special screening of Jailer in Lucknow, which was attended by Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and others. The special screening of Jailer took place at about 2 pm.

Upon his arrival in Lucknow on Friday, Rajinikanth spoke to news agency ANI, “I will watch the film with the CM." Talking about the success of Jailer, he added, "It’s God’s blessing that the movie is becoming a hit," as he boarded his car at the airport. Meanwhile, this marks Rajinikanth's return to theatres after two long years.

Meanwhile, a day prior to Jailer's mega-release, Rajinikanth headed to the Himalayas for a spiritual tour. He also spoke to the media and mentioned that he was going on the trip after four years, as he couldn’t travel earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about Jailer, it also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. The action-thriller film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It has also earned ₹9 crore nett in India in all languages on its 9th day

