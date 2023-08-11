Jailer Movie Review: An Unapologetic Celebration Of Rajinikanth's Heroism That's Mostly Enjoyable

Director: Nelson

Cast: Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan and others

Where: At theatres near you

Rating: 3 stars

In recent years, Tamil cinema has witnessed a paradigm shift when it comes to its movie-making sensibilities. Room has been made for modern, progressive films to take centrestage in the language's mainstream landscape but fans of hardcore mass cinema have certainly missed a film that banks upon the popularity of its most revered stars. Come Jailer, the latest Nelson-directorial fronted by superstar Rajinikanth and fans have certainly received what they deserved after a prolonged pandemic. A mainstream mass entertainer that is unapologetic in its celebration of the central hero.

Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajini) is a retired grandpa, who spends much of his day paying heed to his grandson's innocent demands. Together the duo make YouTube videos and exchange in mindless banter while Pandian's son Arjun (Vasanth Ravi), the Assistant Commissioner of Police, will stop at nothing to bring down the dreaded smuggler Varma (played by a menacing and rightfully theatrical Vinayakan). When Arjun is reported missing and is presumed to be dead, Pandian sets out to avenge his son's disappearance and murder. In the process, he enlists help from former inmates at the cell he once served at as a jailer. That's how we are treated to the sparkling cameos of Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff.

Jailer is undoubtedly a Rajinikanth show, all the way. While fans have their reasons to be elated, cynics are likely to draw comparisons with Kamal Haasan's Vikram. Although to be fair, that does stand validated to a certain extent, since both superstars play aged patriarchs, but can pack incessant punches at the stroke of lightening. Yet, Jailer cannot be termed as a vanity project for its hero. Thankfully, the veteran star is playing his age. But Nelson's trademark deadpan dark humour, which was beautifully essayed in the 2021 Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor, draws out the entertainment and laughs in the film. This isn't a film that can be defined or bracketed under a genre. From a family drama to a revenge saga, Jailer effortlessly shifts gears, never once losing sight of the its purpose. Although occasional hat-tips to Rajini's previous blockbusters (read Padayappa, Annamalai, Muthu, Baasha) are peppered through the course, the film is replete with its surprises.

On the flipside, everyone else except Rajini is nothing more than an extended cameo in the film. Not even the amazing Ramya Krishnan, who is saddled to being Pandian's perpetually confused and worried wife. Which is a pity for hardcore fans of Padayappa who might be expecting firecrackers with both actors reuniting on-screen after 25 years. Even sadder is that the film cannot allot more than a song and three dialogues to Tamannaah Bhatia, who single-handedly marketed the film with her gorgeous moves in the song Kaavaalaa. Supporting actors Yogi Babu and Sunil are an absolute hoot in the film's lighter moments. They effectively essay Nelson's penchant to offer laughs in the seemingly tense moments. Anirudh Ravichander's music is also another factor that contributes to Jailer's entertainment quotient.

It may also be added that parental guidance is advised while viewing Jailer, considering the bloodbath that is occasionally unleashed. How ironical is it that this film gets passed with a U/A certificate while another Independence Day weekend release, also starring a superstar, is certified as a film for adults, despite its core issue being centered around an underaged protagonist.

But for these glaring concerns aside, Jailer delivers a mindless entertainer that rests upon it’s superstar’s global fandom.

