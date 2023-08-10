Die-Hard Rajinikanth Fan Travels From Japan To Chennai To Watch Jailer, Speaks In Tamil (WATCH) |

As Jailer starring superstar Rajinikanth hits the big screens today, several fans thronged to theatres to witness the "first-day-first-show" (FDFS). Amidst all the hullabaloo outsides cinema halls, a Japanese couple travelled all the way from Osaka to Chennai to watch the film. Yasuda Hidetoshi, who is a Rajinikanth fan club leader in Japan arrived with his partner.

In a video shared by PTI, Hidetoshi speaks in Tamil saying, "To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai. So happy to be watching the 169th film of the superstar.” He also mouthed the famous dialogue "Hukum-Tiger ka Hukum" (Tiger's order) the one-liner from the film that has gone viral.

A Twitter user named Achilles (@Searching4ligh1) tweeted that Japan, which even has fans learning Tamil because of Rajinikanth (a Japanese singing a Rajinikanth song was attached as proof for this claim) had a very limited release this time, and therefore all shows are already fully booked.

Tirupur Subramaniam, film distributor and head of Tamil Nadu's Theatre Owners' Association, told PTI, "It is a Rajinikanth film, of course, it will be ushered in with celebrations. We don't have fan shows anymore like before, but that is not dampening the spirit of the fans. The movie is being shown on 900 screens across Tamil Nadu and all of them wear a festive look,".

On the other hand, PVR Cinemas has claimed that over 1.3 lakh tickets are already booked in its theatres across the country.

Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas at BookMyShow, said that due to the upcoming long weekend which also includes Independence Day on August 15, Jailer has amassed nearly 900,000 tickets on their platform so far.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff, although the roles that they are playing have been kept out of the limelight so far. The ensemble includes Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah, Vinayakan, and comedian Yogi Babu. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

