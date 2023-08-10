Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Fan Who Asked Whether He'll Watch Rajinikanth's Jailer Will Leave You Amazed!

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited film 'Jailer' finally released in theatres on August 10, Thursday, and fans of the actor have gone into a tizzy. The film's release is nothing short of a festival for fans of Rajinikanth, and now, Shah Rukh Khan too has joined the bandwagon and revealed that he is planning on watching the film soon.

On Thursday, SRK conducted an interactive #AskSRK session on his social media handle, as he too awaits the release of his next, 'Jawan'.

During the chat, a fan asked SRK if he will be watching Rajinikanth's 'Jailer', to which he replied, "Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!!".

He also shared that Rajinikanth had visited the sets of 'Jawan' while they were shooting and had blessed the whole team for the film's success.

Jawan is set to release in theatres on September 7. It marks SRK's first collaboration with maverick filmmaker Atlee, who has blockbusters like 'Mersal' and 'Bigil' to his credit.

'Jawan' also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Besides, it boasts of an "army of girls" which consists of Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and others. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special cameo in the film.

Meanwhile, the release of 'Jailer' was celebrated with great pomp and show, not just in India, but across the globe. Theatres were decked up with lights and fireworks were seen in several cities, but the frenzy was the maximum in southern states.

Fans conducted pujas and havans for the film's success, and a bunch of them even quit drinking, just for Rajinikanth. Mammoth cutouts of the actor have been erected across the country, and people are bathing them with milk and decorating them with flowers.

In Mumbai, numerous fans were seen dancing to the beats of dhol as the film was put in theatres. People thronged the theatres to watch the first day first show of 'Jailer'.

However, the man of the moment, Rajinikanth, has distanced himself from the hullabaloo. Instead, he took off for the Himalayas on Wednesday, just a day before the film's release, where he plans to spend the next few days.