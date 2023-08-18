Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan To Reunite For A Film After 32 Years: Report

Rajinikanth has once again proven his indomitable reign over the box office. His latest film, 'Jailer', has ignited screens worldwide, amassing a staggering Rs 400 crore in just eight days since its premiere.

The iconic superstar, recently returned from a spiritual sojourn in the Himalayas, is now back on the scene, stirring excitement among his fervent fan base.

While Rajinikanth's rejuvenating trip to the mountains might have lent him spiritual energy, it's his return that's sending ripples of excitement through the entertainment industry. Buzz is already swirling about his upcoming venture, tentatively titled 'Thalaivar170.'

BIG B & THALAIVAR TO TEAM UP FOR A PROJECT?

As per reports from ETimes, the beloved actor is set to don the police uniform this time, reprising a role that has endeared him to audiences before.

Heading the directorial helm of 'Thalaivar170' is TJ Gnanavel, the creative genius behind Suriya's 'Jai Bhim.' As anticipation mounts, the movie is scheduled to commence shooting in the forthcoming month of September, promising another blockbuster in the making.

Notably, the musical maestro Anirudh, who orchestrated the mesmerizing tunes of 'Jailer,' will once again grace the project with his musical prowess, further heightening the excitement surrounding 'Thalaivar170.'

However, the most electrifying revelation comes in the form of a tantalizing collaboration. Whispers from the grapevine suggest that the one and only Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in by the filmmakers.

If this news hold truth, the legendary Bachchan will step into the role of the antagonist, setting the stage for a riveting clash between two titans of the silver screen: Thalaiva and Amitabh Bachchan. Remarkably, this would mark their reunion after a hiatus of 32 years, since their memorable pairing in 'Hum,' directed by Mukul S Anand.

It seems Amitabh Bachchan is on a mission to reconnect with his old comrades, as he previously united with Kamal Haasan for 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

RAJINIKANTH'S SOLO TRIP

For the unversed, Rajinikanth embarked on a solo journey in Northern India. While he was at Ranchi, Jharkhand to meet his ‘guru’ after the success of Jailer, he then arrived in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh with a plan to watch the film along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.