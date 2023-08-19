 Rajinikanth Hosts Special Jailer Screening For UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya In Lucknow
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRajinikanth Hosts Special Jailer Screening For UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya In Lucknow

Rajinikanth Hosts Special Jailer Screening For UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya In Lucknow

On Saturday, Rajinikanth hosted a special screening of 'Jailer' in Lucknow, and it was attended by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and others.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image

South superstar Rajinikanth is currently all over the news, courtesy his latest release 'Jailer', which has already been declared a blockbuster. While fans celebrated the film's release like a festival, the star stepped away from the hullabaloo and embarked on a spiritual trip to Himalayas. On Friday, he was seen arriving in Uttar Pradesh to meet some political bigwigs in the capital city of Lucknow.

As Rajinikanth landed in Lucknow on Friday, he was quizzed about the success of his film 'Jailer'. It was then that he said he would be watching the film with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He was also seen thanking his fans for the overwhelming love and response to the film. While in Lucknow, he also met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

Read Also
Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan To Reunite For A Film After 32 Years: Report
article-image

Special Jailer screening in UP

On Saturday, Rajinikanth hosted a special screening of 'Jailer' in Lucknow, and it was attended by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and others.

The screening of 'Jailer' took place at about 2 pm in Lucknow, and the politicos were seen enjoying the film with the superstar himself by their side.

Maurya, however, had to leave the show midway due to another event.

It is to be noted that 'Jailer' marks Rajinikanth's return to theatres after two long years, and the mania that it has brought along with its release is a clear indication of how much the superstar was missed by his fans.

Read Also
Jailer Star Rajinikanth Visits Ranchi After Himalaya Trip, Meets Jharkhand Governor
article-image

Rajinikanth's Himalayan trip

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth took off for the Himalayas, just a day before the release of 'Jailer' (August 10). While he asked his fans to watch the film and share their feedback, he said that he would be continuing his trip to the Himalayas, which he had to abandon midway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past few days, Rajinikanth was spotted visiting several temples, shrines and meditation caves in Uttarakhand. He visited the revered Badrinath temple and sought blessings from the Lord. Later, he also trekked for two hours to reach a cave where he could meditate.

Post his Himalayan trip, he was spotted visiting a temple in Jharkhand, and from there, he has now flown down to UP.

Read Also
Rajinikanth Visits Rajrappa Temple In Jharkhand Post Jailer Success
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Taylor Swift Forced To Flee Bar After Crowd Blocks Street In New Jersey: Report

Taylor Swift Forced To Flee Bar After Crowd Blocks Street In New Jersey: Report

'Allowed Nahi Hai': Deepika Padukone Loses Cool At Paps Trying To Click Ranveer Singh's Mom's Photo...

'Allowed Nahi Hai': Deepika Padukone Loses Cool At Paps Trying To Click Ranveer Singh's Mom's Photo...

6 K-pop Concepts Fans Are 'Sick & Tired' Of Watching

6 K-pop Concepts Fans Are 'Sick & Tired' Of Watching

Rajinikanth Hosts Special Jailer Screening For UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya In...

Rajinikanth Hosts Special Jailer Screening For UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya In...

Preity Zinta Shares Devastating Video Of Himachal Rains: 'Heartbreaking To See Loss Of Life &...

Preity Zinta Shares Devastating Video Of Himachal Rains: 'Heartbreaking To See Loss Of Life &...