Rajinikanth Hosts Special Jailer Screening For UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya In Lucknow

South superstar Rajinikanth is currently all over the news, courtesy his latest release 'Jailer', which has already been declared a blockbuster. While fans celebrated the film's release like a festival, the star stepped away from the hullabaloo and embarked on a spiritual trip to Himalayas. On Friday, he was seen arriving in Uttar Pradesh to meet some political bigwigs in the capital city of Lucknow.

As Rajinikanth landed in Lucknow on Friday, he was quizzed about the success of his film 'Jailer'. It was then that he said he would be watching the film with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He was also seen thanking his fans for the overwhelming love and response to the film. While in Lucknow, he also met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Special Jailer screening in UP

On Saturday, Rajinikanth hosted a special screening of 'Jailer' in Lucknow, and it was attended by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and others.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The screening of 'Jailer' took place at about 2 pm in Lucknow, and the politicos were seen enjoying the film with the superstar himself by their side.

Maurya, however, had to leave the show midway due to another event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is to be noted that 'Jailer' marks Rajinikanth's return to theatres after two long years, and the mania that it has brought along with its release is a clear indication of how much the superstar was missed by his fans.

Read Also Jailer Star Rajinikanth Visits Ranchi After Himalaya Trip, Meets Jharkhand Governor

Rajinikanth's Himalayan trip

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth took off for the Himalayas, just a day before the release of 'Jailer' (August 10). While he asked his fans to watch the film and share their feedback, he said that he would be continuing his trip to the Himalayas, which he had to abandon midway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past few days, Rajinikanth was spotted visiting several temples, shrines and meditation caves in Uttarakhand. He visited the revered Badrinath temple and sought blessings from the Lord. Later, he also trekked for two hours to reach a cave where he could meditate.

Post his Himalayan trip, he was spotted visiting a temple in Jharkhand, and from there, he has now flown down to UP.