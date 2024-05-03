Sara Ali Khan & Veer Pahariya Dating Again? Viral Vacation Photos Leave Fans Guessing

Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya |

Sara Ali Khan's London vacation diaries are going viral. The actress shared some amazing pictures on social media with her friends. What catching the attention of fans are some unseen pictures getting viral on Reddit from her lovely holiday.

In the viral picture, she can been seen sitting with some friends, along with her ex- boyfriend Veer Pahariya in the frame. The note attached to it stated, “Are Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya coming back together. They are holidaying with friends in London”.

As soon as the picture went viral, fans speculated that the two are back together. Even, Sara Ali Khan shared some pictures which spotted the two. Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Veer Pahariya is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde and son of Mumbai-based businessman Sanjay Pahariya. He is also the brother of Shikhar Pahariya, who is rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor.

In 2019, Sara during an interview with Filmfare confirmed dating Veer Pahariya. She stated, “He's the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life.” Also, Veer was rumored to be dating Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, when they both made the appearance together at an event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next scene in Metro… In Dino, Sky Force, and Eagle. While, Veer is all set to mark his acting debut with Sky Force, with Akshay Kumar. The fill will be directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. It is set to release on October 2.