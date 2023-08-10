WATCH: Rajinikanth Gets MOBBED In Dehradun Ahead Of Himalaya Trip As Jailer Hits Theatres

Superstar Rajinikanth is back in theatres after two years as his much-awaited film 'Jailer' released on August 10, Thursday. While fans are celebrating the film's release like a festival, the star himself has distanced himself from the frenzy and has taken off to the Himalayas.

On Wednesday morning, Rajinikanth was seen leaving his Chennai residence in the early hours to continue his Himalayan trip, which he had left incomplete during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, passed on a message to his fans before leaving and urged them to watch 'Jailer' and share their honest feedback.

Rajinikanth mobbed in Dehradun

After leaving from Chennai, Rajinikanth landed in Dehradun around Wednesday evening, and as soon as his fans got to know of his presence at the airport, they rushed to catch one glimpse of the superstar.

In a video which has now gone viral, Rajinikanth can be seen getting mobbed by fans, who shook hands with him and clicked pictures. An elderly man was even seen putting a garland around the actor's neck, and the latter humbly thanked him for the gesture.

Rajinikanth also patiently clicked photos and interacted with the excited fans, and thanked them as they wished him luck for 'Jailer'.

Jailer hits theatres

Meanwhile, 'Jailer' released in theatres on Thursday amid much pomp and show. Theatres across the country have been decked up by fans of Rajinikanth. Huge posters of the star have been erected and fireworks were witnessed in several cities, especially in the south.

In Mumbai, fans were seen dancing to the beats of dhol as 'Jailer' was put in theatres.

'Jailer' also stars Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in key roles.