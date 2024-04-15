 WATCH: Pulkit Samrat Gets Emotional, Kriti Kharbanda Hugs Him Tightly In First Wedding Video
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married on March 15, 2024, in Delhi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 15, 2024, at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana. On Monday, the couple shared one month of their wedding by sharing the first official video from their wedding festivities.

"We found ourselves, when we found each other, and that’s the most beautiful kind of love. It’s been a month since the wedding, but our forever begun lifetimes ago," Pulkit and Kriti captioned the video.

Check it out:

In the video, Pulkit is seen giving a speech for Kriti at their mehendi ceremony, which makes the actress emotional. Later, the Fukrey actor was seen breaking down in tears after marrying his ladylove.

The video also showcases glimpses of the couple's Haldi, mehendi and chooda ceremonies.

Sharing the official wedding photos, the couple wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

For the wedding, Kriti wore a pink bridal lehenga from Anamika Khanna, which featured delicate gota work and gorgeous motifs. Pulkit, on the other hand, donned a mint green sherwani from the same designer.

