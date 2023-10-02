WATCH: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's First FIGHT As Bride & Groom Caught On Camera

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on September 24 in a dreamy affair in Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities had kicked off a week prior in Delhi itself, and the bride and groom, along with their families, started off the wedding with day full of games.

Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted in Delhi with the Chopras and Chadha's locking horns over a number of games, including a match of cricket, jenga, three-legged race, among other sports.

The entire day was full of fun and frolic, and it ended with the enthusiastic Chopras emerging victorious over Raghav and the other Chadhas.

Parineeti-Raghav's first fight

A day after sharing a slew of pictures from the games day, Parineeti took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a video of all that happened on the day.

In the video, the Chopras and Chadhas can be seen clashing over several games, and it also gave netizens a glimpse of Parineeti and Raghav's first fight as a bride and groom.

A segment in the video shows Raghav upset over some rules of a sport to the extent that he threatened to not participate in it at all. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was also a part of the couple's special day, was dragged into the fight too.

Parineeti too can be seen arguing with Raghav and refusing to accept his demands in the video, all in the zest of the game.

Sharing the video, the actress captioned it, "Creating new traditions for weddings… no stress, no drama… just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love - Chopras vs Chadhas".

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Parineeti and Raghav read out their vows and were declared man and wife in the middle of lake Pichola in Udaipur on September 24. Theirs was a close-knit affair and it was attended by the closest friends and family members of the bride and groom.

Among the guests who graced the wedding were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, tennis legend Sania Mirza, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, designer Manish Malhotra, and others.

Parineeti and Raghav were earlier supposed to host a grand reception for their friends in Chandigarh. However, they later called off the plan as both of them have dived head-first into their professional commitments. They might be skipping their honeymoon too for similar reasons.