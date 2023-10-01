'Happy Bride' Parineeti Chopra's UNSEEN Photo From Choora Ceremony Goes Viral

Actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their close friends and family members. Several photos and videos of the couple from their grand wedding ceremony have surfaced online.

On Sunday, a week after Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra shared an unseen photo of the actress from her choora ceremony.

In the photo, Parineeti is seen all smiles as she posed for the camera. She is seen wearing a yellow traditional outfit. The 34-year-old actress is seen flaunting her kaleeras and covered chooras.

"Happy bride at her choora ceremony," Madhu Chopra captioned her post. Soon after posting the photo, Madhu Chopra deleted her post. However, it went viral in no time and several fan pages shared it on social media platforms.

Parineeti-Raghav's big-fat Punjabi wedding

Parineeti and Raghav had a white-themed wedding on September 24 in Udaipur. The wedding festivities were attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and others. Parineeti's best friend Sania Mirza graced the wedding with her sister Anam, and Manish Malhotra, who designed the actress' wedding lehenga, was also seen by her side.

Parineeti wore an ivory lehenga embroidered with golden thread. On the other hand, Raghav wore an ivory and golden sherwani created by designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is also his uncle.

Read Also Haldi Photo Of Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Shows Couple Beam With Joy At The Ceremony

The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony and later hosted a reception for the guests.

On Friday, Parineeti shared a special wedding video and opened up about the song, O Piya, which she wrote and crooned for her husband. It was also played during their varmala ceremony.

Reacting to the video and the song, Raghav wrote on social media, "I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! 😊 I am truly overwhelmed .. your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life .. our life .. thank you Mrs. Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side."

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. They reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)