Haldi Photo Of Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Shows Couple Beam With Joy At The Ceremony | Photo Via Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a dreamy wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family and friends.

Now, a photo from Parineeti and Raghav's Haldi ceremony is going viral on social media. In the photo, the actress couldn't stop smiling as she donned a co-ord set, while Chadha wore a white kurta and teamed it with matching pyjama pants.

Check it out:

Sharing the official photos, Parineeti and Raghav penned a sweet note that read, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .."

After the wedding, the duo posed a letter of gratitude after receiving love in their wedding pictures. "Parineeti and I wanted to take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we've been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts," read the note.

In May, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Sharing pictures from the engagement, the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl wrote, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes."