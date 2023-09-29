Video: Parineeti Chopra Screams In Excitement On Seeing Raghav Chadha During Baraat, Gives A Glimpse Of Dreamy Wedding

New bride Parineeti Chopra recently gave a glimpse of her grand and dreamy wedding with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur on September 24. The video features some of the most adorable moments of the couple from their big-fat Punjabi wedding.

It starts with Parineeti trying to catch a glimpse of Raghav as he arrived with the baaratis at the wedding venue. The bride is seen making a grand entry as Raghav patiently waits for her at the mandap. They looked the happiest as they exchanged varmalas and performed the wedding rituals.

Read Also Haldi Photo Of Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Shows Couple Beam With Joy At The Ceremony

The couple also also shared a romantic kiss after the varmala ceremony. The clip also shows Parineeti's brother getting emotional.

The song, O Piya, which Parineeti penned and sang for her husband, is also heard playing in the background.

"To my husband. The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa," Parineeti captioned her post. Take a look:

Minutes after Parineeti shared the wedding video, fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with red hearts.

Raghav also shared the video on his social media account and wrote, "I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! 😊 I am truly overwhelmed .. your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life .. our life .. thank you Mrs. Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side."

Her brother Shivang commented, "Dudeeeeee. Okay emotional max. 🥲😍🥺 @parineetichopra you look cute-ish @raghavchadha88 handsome af."

Manish Malhotra, Sonam Bajwa, Harrdy Sandhu, Neha Dhupia and other celebrities dropped red heart emoticons in the comments section.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Parineeti and Raghav had a white-themed wedding on September 24 in Udaipur. They exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their close friends and family members.

The wedding was attended by the likes of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and others.

Parineeti's best friend Sania Mirza graced the wedding with her sister Anam, and Manish Malhotra, who designed the actress' wedding lehenga, was also seen by her side.

Parineeti wore an ivory lehenga embroidered with golden thread. On the other hand, Raghav wore an ivory and golden sherwani created by designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is also his uncle.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. They reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)