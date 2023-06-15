Watch: Paps Call Alia Bhatt 'Sita' Amid Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan Rumours, Actress REACTS

Alia Bhatt | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the best phase of her life, both personally and professionally. On the work front, she is one of the top actresses in Bollywood, and while she has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters recently, she is also awaiting the release of a few more entertainers. In her personal life, she has her hands full with mommy duties as she welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022.

If reports are to be believed, Alia is bracing herself for yet another project, which might be the biggest film of her life. Reportedly, acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is helming a film on the epic Ramayan, and Alia has been roped in to play the role of Sita, opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram.

But prior to that, Alia is all set to mark her Hollywood debut soon with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's 'Heart Of Stone', for which she jetted off to Brazil to attend the Netflix Tudum event.

Alia Bhatt reacts as paps call her Sita

While no official announcement has been made yet regarding Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, buzz is strong that the makers have already locked in the cast, and they have signed the dotted lines as well.

To further confirm the development, Alia was recently spotted at Tiwari's office in Mumbai, and fans are sure that the reports about the magnum opus are indeed true.

Alia was spotted jetting off to Brazil in the wee hours of Thursday and she was greeted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. They went on to address the actress as 'Sita', and Alia was seen hiding her face and stifling a smile.

While she did not confirm or deny the reports, her reaction was enough assurance for her fans that she indeed will be seen playing the role of Sita in the upcoming film based on Ramayan.

Nitesh Tiwari to make film on Ramayan

While reports stated that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram and Alia will be Sita, several portals also claimed that 'KGF' fame Yash has been locked to essay the demon king Ravan in the film.

Sources close to the development promised that the film is set to have some never-seen-before visual effects, and it will be unlike anything that Bollywood has witnessed so far on the big screen.

Reports around Tiwari's Ramayan comes around the time Om Raut's 'Adipurush', which is also a retelling of the Ramayan, is set to hit the silver screens.

'Adipurush' stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. It was bashed left and right for its poor VFX when the teaser was released last year, and after reworking on the visuals, the makers are finally set to drop the film in theatres on June 16, Friday.