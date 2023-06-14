Reports Of Yash NOT Playing Ravan In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan 'Baseless', Makers To Announce Cast Soon

Yash | Instagram

Days after it was reported that KGF actor Yash has turned down the role of Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, an industry source has informed that the reports are 'baseless'. The upcoming mythological film will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Alia Bhatt as Sita Maa. The director has reportedly locked his actors for the film and he also has a date in mind for the film to go on floors.

The makers are expected to officially announce the cast which is believed to be the biggest casting coup in the history of Indian cinema.

Producer Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari are working day and night to make this magnum opus come to the big screens in a way that justifies the mega-scale of this extravagant project.

Moreover, if sources are to be believed, reports of Yash not being a part of Ramayana are baseless as of now. As per an internal independent industry source, "The reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it."

According to the source, "Ramayana is going to be one of the biggest films to come out of India and is backed by one of the prominent visual effect companies of the world. Nitesh Tiwari who is one of the best directors of the country is working full-fledged. The film is assembling one of the biggest casts ever to have come on the Indian screen. The shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year."

Reports had stated that Yash was offered the role of Ravan, however, an India Today report rubbished the reports and said that they are not true. Quoting Kannada film industry sources, the report also stated that Yash would not take on a negative role at this point in his career.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was also apparently approached for the Ravan role before Yash. However, he too said no to the role.

The film will go on floors by December 2023 and will hit the silver screens in 2025.