Netflix Tudum: Alia Bhatt Is A Ray Of Sunshine In ₹82,000 Top As She Jets Off To Brazil For Heart Of Stone

Actress Alia Bhatt is all set to mark her debut in Hollywood with the much-awaited film, 'Heart Of Stone', and some major announcements about it are expected to be made at the extravagant Netflix Tudum event, which is scheduled to take place in Brazil this year on June 17, Saturday.

On Thursday, Alia was seen jetting off to Brazil in the wee hours and she was surprised as she was greeted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport at such an odd time.

She looked radiant as she boarded her flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil, and fans cannot wait to get a glimpse of her from the Netflix Tudum event.

Alia Bhatt at Netflix Tudum event

Announcing her participation at the Netflix Tudum event, Alia took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures of herself, all set to fly down to Brazil.

A goofball that she is, Alia looked like a total ray of sunshine in the pictures and her bright smile is enough to drive away your midweek blues.

She looked radiant in a multi-coloured cardigan top with hearts all over it. The Alice + Olivia Anderson crochet heart cardigan is priced at a whopping Rs 82,740, and Alia made it even more priceless as she struck a pose wearing it.

"No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo," she captioned the photos.

Alia's big Hollywood debut

Meanwhile, Alia's Hollywood debut film, 'Heart of Stone', is headed for a straight-to-OTT release. The film, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is slated to release on Netflix on August 11.

Interestingly, Alia's 'Heart of Stone' is set to clash with her husband Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', which is scheduled to hit the Indian theatres on the same day.

'Heart of Stone' is even more special for Alia as major chunks of the film was shot when the actress was pregnant with her firstborn, Raha Kapoor. In an interview, she had thanked the team of the film for taking care of her during the entire shoot, and also gushed about the fact that she performed some extreme stunts while carrying her baby inside her.