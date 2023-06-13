Netflix Tudum: Alia Bhatt, Lily Collins, Chris Hemsworth & Others To Attend The Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023

Netflix Tudum event is scheduled to take place in Brazil on June 17. Here are some of your favorite actors who will attend the event:

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton

Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone

Lily Collins – Emily In Paris

Kevin Hart - Lift

Gal Gadot – Heart of Stone

Emma Myers - Wednesday

Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Penn Badgley – You

Maisa – Back to 15

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with 'The Archies' team, will also attend the Tudum event

Tudum will take place in São Paulo and include over 100 Netflix stars, 45+ shows, films, and games. The live show will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda & Others Head To Brazil For Netflix' Tudum Event
Find out More