Netflix Tudum: Alia Bhatt, Lily Collins, Chris Hemsworth & Others To Attend The Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Netflix Tudum event is scheduled to take place in Brazil on June 17. Here are some of your favorite actors who will attend the event:
Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar
Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever
Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton
Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone
Lily Collins – Emily In Paris
Kevin Hart - Lift
Gal Gadot – Heart of Stone
Emma Myers - Wednesday
Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
Penn Badgley – You
Maisa – Back to 15
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with 'The Archies' team, will also attend the Tudum event
Tudum will take place in São Paulo and include over 100 Netflix stars, 45+ shows, films, and games. The live show will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter
